Want to learn your ABCs in the ways of the old gods? How about seeing a depiction of God of War that’s a little less “M for Mature?” God of War: B is for Boy is an ABC book that sees Kratos using his journey with Atreus to teach his son the ABCs. A is for Axe. B is for Boy. And P is for Preorder Now.” Publisher Insight Editions tweeted the announcement.

Come along as Kratos teaches his son Atreus the ABC’s of the nine realms with God of War: B is For Boy. This new humorous take on @PlayStation’s God of War is written by @ASMRobinson and features original artwork by @RominaTempest. Preorder your copy: https://t.co/LhmD2wsvzs pic.twitter.com/7Hy3GsP2cD — Insight Editions (@insighteditions) July 6, 2020

It’s certainly not angled for children, despite its guise as a children’s ABC book. God of War: B is for Boy features rhymes such as “Q is for Quiet boy! This has spiraled quick. Yes, you are a god but that’s no excuse to be a dick.” God of War: B is for Boy is written by Andrea Robinson, adapted from Kratos and Atreus’ journey in the 2018 Sony Santa Monica game. The illustrations are original artwork by Romina Tempest. It is available to preorder now for $16.99, with Amazon listing a release date of September 1, 2020.

God of War: B is for Boy is fully endorsed by Sony Santa Monica too, with the studio retweeting the announcement, a tweet that was also retweeted by director Cory Barlog.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to learn the ABCs from Kratos? The team over @insighteditions answers that exact question in their latest book, God of War: B is For Boy. @ASMRobinson & @RominaTempest killed it! Pre-order info below. #godofwar #PlayStation #kratos https://t.co/ro2YSIRQGd — Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) July 6, 2020

While it might seem bizarre to adapt a mature video game into a children’s book, the 32-page hardcover ABC book featuring a video game isn’t the first of its kind. Bungie’s D is for Destiny gathers a bunch of art from various artists at the studio in a children’s ABC book that follows Destiny lore.

God of War: B is for Boy will be available on September 1, 2020 and can be preordered now.