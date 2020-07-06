Ubisoft announced its digital event, Ubisoft Forward, almost two months ago. With the July 12th showcase nearly upon us, the publisher has now provided a line-up of what to expect. Obviously, the likes of Assassins Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion will be on display. But there are a few other updates and reveals that fans may want to tune in for, as well. Ubisoft promises some surprises for the show.

Check out Ubisoft Foward’s “line-up reveal” trailer in the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ubisoft Forward will kick off on July 12th with a pre-show stream at 11:00am PST on the company’s official website. The show proper is slated to begin not too long thereafter at 12:00pm PST. In addition to updates concerning AC Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, it seems Ubisoft will also show content for Trials, Ghost Recon, and the recently revealed Hyper Scape. The line-up trailer above additionally appears to feature footage from The Crew franchise as well as a tiny peek at the yearly Just Dance entry and something new for Trials.

There will also be a post-show featuring an “extended look” at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which many are expecting to be the leaked gameplay demo reported on earlier today. Journalists have reportedly been getting their hands on both Valhalla and Legion recently via streamed gameplay demos and will have impressions immediately following the show.

All in all, the video doesn’t offer much beyond that which many are likely expecting. Since the original Ubisoft Forward announcement hinted at game reveals, it’s possible the publisher has some surprises in store. Recent speculation suggests one surprise may concern a new Far Cry entry that could potentially star Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito. And could we finally see another Rayman entry after the limbless hero has been missing for so long?

Of course, there are some other Ubisoft titles awaiting public updates, too. The elusive Gods & Monsters from AC Odyssey team Ubisoft Montréal counts as one example, as does Rainbow Six Quarantine. Both titles were initially on track to launch earlier this year. However, they were among the games to receive a delay following the shortcomings of The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

[Source: Ubisoft on YouTube]