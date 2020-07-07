It’s been quite a while since Ubisoft last showed anything substantial for Watch Dogs Legion. That will soon change thanks to Ubisoft Forward, a digital event that goes live later this week. However, a few bits and pieces have hit the web ahead of time. A handful of leaked screenshots are currently making the rounds, featuring a closer look at the title’s UI and menu system.

A total of five Watch Dogs Legion images recently emerged online. The screenshots have since been uploaded to an album through Imgur. Check them out in the gallery featured below:

Watch Dogs Legion Screenshots Leak Ahead of Ubisoft Forward WATCH GALLERY

Admittedly, this selection of screens is nothing to write home about. Still, it is interesting to get a closer look at some of Watch Dogs Legion’s user-centric in-game systems. A recent trailer from Ubisoft makes it clear that more of Legion will be shown during this weekend’s Ubisoft Forward event. As such, fans are bound to learn even more about the UI and menu, which look rather streamlined.

Watch Dogs Legion isn’t exactly following in the footsteps of its two predecessors. Instead of one central protagonist, the new entry allows players to assume the role of any character in the game. Thanks to Ubisoft Toronto’s “relational database“–Census–every NPC boasts a unique backstory. Thus, intricate details about a character are generated in real-time, making it seem as though every character a player picks has a life of their own.

A pre-show for Ubisoft Forward goes live on July 12th at 11:00am PST. The show proper will begin not too long thereafter at 12:00pm PST.

[Source: Imgur via Wccftech]