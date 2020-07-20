Saber Interactive’s hit online-centric zombie title World War Z brought cross-play support to consoles this past spring. The studio will expanded such support in the coming days. On July 22nd, the title’s Dronemaster Update will introduce cross-play support across the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

The news went live over the weekend on World War Z’s official Twitter page. Check out the post in question below:

Join forces across PS4, Xbox One, and PC and turn the tide against the sea of undead. Invite your friends to your party no matter what platform they play on. The Dronemaster Update arrives July 22! pic.twitter.com/RxVwsUljCS — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) July 18, 2020

July 22nd will also see Saber Interactive roll out the Signature Weapon Pack DLC. This standalone content is on track to debut four new weapon skins. Players who previously purchased either the Season Pass or Game of the Year Edition will automatically receive access to the Signature Weapon Pack. Images of the four weapon skins feature in the following post:

Coming July 22, the Signature Weapon Pack is a standalone DLC with four weapon skins inspired by popular characters. Can you tell which ones? pic.twitter.com/46uv0PoIH8 — World War Z Game (@wwzthegame) July 19, 2020

World War Z launched digitally and at retail for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One in April 2019. Within its first week on the market, the game reached one million units in sales. After another month in stores, sales were nearing the two million milestone–a boon for publisher Focus Home Interactive.

[Source: World War Z Game on Twitter]