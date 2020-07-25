Ubisoft recently caused some confusion when it advertised Far Cry 6 with a marketing message that implied that the game will support “4K Ultra HD on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X only” and “HDR gaming on Xbox One S and newer consoles only.”

The developer’s collaboration with Microsoft is nothing new, but concerns were raised when Ubisoft responded to a fan in a now-deleted tweet reiterating that 4K will only be available on Xbox One X and Series X. Now, a spokesperson has confirmed to Cultured Vultures that this is not the case.

“To clarify, Far Cry 6 will be available in 4K on PS5, PS4 Pro and PC,” said Ubisoft. “Further details will be available at a later date.”

That settles it, then. Players will certainly benefit from Far Cry 6 offering 4K support considering the game is set in a lush tropical setting that took developers to Cuba for inspiration.

“For our island of Yara, not only did we want to tell a story of a modern guerrilla revolution, but also we want to tell a story about an island that is almost frozen in time, like a living postcard from the ‘60s that players can experience and walk through,” said narrative director Navid Khavari. “The dynamic of having this beautiful, idyllic sort of ‘living postcard,’ with the vintage cars, the picturesque landscapes, the mountains, the water, the capital city.”

Far Cry 6 is set for release on February 18, 2021 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

[Source: Cultured Vultures]