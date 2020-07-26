This year, Call of Duty fans have waited unusually long for an official unveiling of the upcoming title. However, all leaks, hints, and teasers point towards what is known as Black Ops Cold War.

While Treyarch and Activision have yet to reveal if Black Ops Cold War is the name of this year’s title, it looks like a bag of Doritos may have confirmed that it indeed is the official title.

In images first shared by Modern Warzone, and later published by known and reliable insider TheGamingRevolution, we can see a 2XP event promotion for Black Ops Cold War that begins on October 5th and ends on January 31, 2021. Activision has held similar promotions in years past, and going by previous patterns, this year’s title should be out by the end of October as well.

These are the two Doritos Double XP promotional images that I was DM’d earlier from an anonymous source for Call of Duty 2020 Black Ops Cold War. I was too worried about copyright issues to post them earlier but since CharlieIntel shared them I (assume?) they’re safe. pic.twitter.com/yvvjH7CvKU — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 26, 2020

Other details shared by Modern Warzone include:

Promo ends 1/31/21

Max 160 Codes per Person

Limit 1 HR 2XP Per day

40 Hours Total

1 Year of Double XP Giveaway

ESRB Rating Pending

If reports and recent teasers are to be believed, Activision is gearing up for an official unveiling soon so we’ll find out in due course if these images are real. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Modern Warzone]