Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is already available to purchase, but a physical Collector’s Edition will soon hit stores, too. The title’s physical Collector’s Edition launches at retail on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One for $29.99. on October 6th. Those who preorder will receive access to a limited-time preorder bonus in the form of two copies of the Green Ranger V2 skin. (Fans can keep one skin for themselves, while giving the second to a friend.)

Customers can expect to gain access to the original Collector’s Edition content and the previously unreleased new character, Lauren Shiba. As such, the physical package will include all of the following:

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Full Game)

Season 1 DLC (Day One Skin, Three post-release characters)

Exclusive Lord Drakkon Evo II Skin

Exclusive Kimberly Hart, Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger Skin

Lauren Shiba

In announcing all of the above, publisher Maximum Games unleashed a trailer for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid’s Collector’s Edition:

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid 3v3 tag team battles allow players to pit the franchise’s classic heroes and villains against one another. Apparently, the combat mechanics promote both simple and advanced controls for every range of skill. Battle for the Grid’s online play especially attempts to up the ante, courtesy of cross-play functionality that works across the PS4, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

Developer nWay and publisher Maximum Games unleashed Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid in spring 2019. However, the fighter did not release with all of its features intact. A story mode didn’t enter the equation until roughly a month after launch.

