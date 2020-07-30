Report: John Wick Writer to Helm Splinter Cell Anime Series at Netflix

Netflix is reportedly investing in yet another video game franchise for an anime adaptation. This time Splinter Cell sits front and center, with John Wick writer Derek Kolstad on board to write and executive produce.

Variety sources claim the streaming giant has already ordered 16 episodes spread across two seasons. However, as of now, neither Ubisoft nor Netflix is willing to speak on the matter. According to Variety, Kolstad’s representatives won’t offer a statement either.

Should word of this Splinter Cell anime prove true, it’ll mark Ubisoft’s second attempt to bring Sam Fisher’s world of intrigue to audiences beyond the gaming sphere. Several years ago, Tom Hardy was cast to star in a Splinter Cell film from John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk. An update on the project’s status hasn’t surfaced in quite some time, however. As a result, this raises questions as to whether the anime series may cancel out Ubisoft’s interest in a movie all together.

Interestingly, such a report also serves as yet another example of Sam Fisher’s appearing in everything but another Splinter Cell game. The iconic operative hasn’t starred in his own game since Splinter Cell: Blacklist, which released on PS3, PC, and Xbox 360 back in August of 2013. In the many years since then, fans have only seen him in cameo roles for other Ubisoft titles, such as Ghost Recon: Wildlands and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. Of course, we would be remiss to forget his captivating new role in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad–you know, the mobile game.

There does seem to exist a tiny bit of hope that Sam Fisher will one day return to gaming with a splash. According to his Italian voice actor, Luca Ward, Ubisoft has already begun work on a new Splinter Cell game. We’ll believe it when we see it, though.

[Source: Variety]