Electronic Arts told investors in a recent earnings call that the upcoming Star Wars: Squadrons is priced lower than usual because despite being an “incredible” game, it’s not as extensive as the publisher’s other titles.

Responding to an investor who quizzed the company about the price tag and the lack of microtransactions in Squadrons, COO Blake Jorgensen said:

We want to make sure we are providing the greatest value for our players, and games all have different scales. Most of our games right now have huge scale. We designed this game to really focus on what we heard from consumers, which is one of their greatest fantasies, and that’s to be able to fly ex wing fighter, fly fighter, and be in a dog fight. So it doesn’t have the breadth of some of our games but it is still an incredible game and so that’s why we chose to price it at a slightly lower level – to also allow access to as many people as possible who had that Star Wars fantasy. I think you’ve seen us over the years differentiate pricing on lots of games. We’ve differentiated pricing on things like Plants versus Zombies games because we knew that they were skewed to younger audiences, for example, or maybe didn’t have the depth of all of the game modes that you might see in an Ultimate or a FIFA or Madden.

In development at Motive Studios, Star Wars: Squadrons will release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd.

[Source: Seeking Alpha via VG247]