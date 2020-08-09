Square Enix has announced that its critically-acclaimed Final Fantasy VII Remake has shipped and digitally sold over five million copies worldwide, and has now become the publisher’s highest-selling digital release on the PlayStation.

We’d like to share a Midgar-sized THANK YOU to everyone who has supported #FinalFantasy VII Remake. We shipped and digitally sold over five million copies worldwide, which has made #FF7R the highest selling digital release on the PlayStation platform in #SquareEnix history! pic.twitter.com/f6vaDSHukD — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) August 7, 2020

In a press release, Square Enix highlighted the remake’s “glowing reviews” from both players and critics, and said that it achieved “exceptional” digital sales. The publisher wrote:

Completely rebuilt using the best of modern gaming technology, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre. Along with unforgettable characters and a story revered as one of the most powerful within video games, the game also features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. The first game in the project is set in the eclectic and sprawling city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that goes deeper into the iconic characters and world than ever before.

In related news, Final Fantasy VII Remake DLC that previously required purchasing Butterfinger is now available to all players for free via the PlayStation Store. You can now download the following content:

Cornero’s Armlet

Mako Crystal

Midgar Bangle

Shinra Bangle

Superstar Belt

If you haven’t already, grab a copy of the game from Amazon.