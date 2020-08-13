Future Press and Remedy Entertainment are teaming up to release The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition. Preorders are live on Amazon for the art book, a hardcover companion piece priced at $59.99. The Amazon listing boasts a placeholder date of December 31, 2020, likely to cover Future Press’ estimated launch of holiday 2020.

The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition is a 400-page behemoth replete with behind-the-scenes content. Said content includes concept art, renders, and sketches. In addition, the book features insights about Control’s creative direction, narrative design, and VFX work.

It seems a finely made product all around, given the contents of its packaging:

Limited Edition with a premium hardcover

Printed on high quality art paper with colored page edges

Thread-sewn binding for maximum page view and durability

Comes in a textured, protective slipcase

Three exclusive Art Cards in a unique folder

Includes unseen artwork from The Foundation and AWE expansions

Control launched in August 2019 on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Since then, Remedy has launched a number of free updates, including one for Photo Mode. The studio rolled out a paid DLC expansion in the form of The Foundation earlier this year. AWE counts as the second and final expansion, which will release later this month on August 27th. Its biggest draw is arguably the return of Alan Wake.

The announcement of Control Ultimate Edition has caused much consternation amongst fans, particularly early adopters. A digital version hits PS4, PC, and Xbox One on September 10th, packaging in all of Control’s updates and DLC. Physical iterations will arrive later in the year. Digital versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X are also on track to launch this holiday season, with boxed editions scheduled to arrive in early 2021. Enter the consternation.

The only way to receive a free update to Control’s next-gen version is purchase a copy of the Ultimate Edition on current-gen. In short, owners of the base game would have to buy the title a second time for a next-gen upgrade. Given the trend of free upgrade promises from several other cross-gen games, this bit of news isn’t being received well.

