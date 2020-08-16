Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Briefly Appeared on Amazon

ResetEra user Raigor spotted a listing for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered on Amazon UK’s website, which was scrubbed shortly after it made rounds. However, screenshots and cached pages are a thing so we can confirm that the listing was indeed live for a while.

Amazon priced the remaster at £34.99 and listed its release date as November 13th. Only Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions were listed but it’s unlikely that the title would be exclusive to these two platforms. It looks like Amazon prematurely set the pages live and ended up removing them.

These listings add weight to a previous report by VentureBeat’s Jeff Grub, who reported back in June that Electronic Arts was working on a Hot Pursuit remaster for the Nintendo Switch. Neither EA nor Criterion commented on the report and it’s unclear who’s handling the remaster, if it is real (and it probably is).

For the uninitiated, Hot Pursuit was released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. It took the franchise back to its roots, borrowing from 1998’s Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit and 2002’s Hot Pursuit 2. The reboot released to critical acclaim and currently holds a Metacritic score of 89/100 for the PS3.

Here at PlayStation LifeStyle, we awarded the game a solid 9/10. Our reviewer Thomas Williams praised Hot Pursuit‘s fun and addictive gameplay, and noted that it was one of the best entries in the series with an enjoyable online component.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the upcoming remaster.

[Source: ResetEra]