Developers Crows Crows Crows and Galactic Cafe are pushing the release date of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe once more. Now the title will come to consoles on an unspecified date in 2021.

According to a Twitter post from Crows Crows Crows, this delay will provide the team with the time necessary to deliver an experience that meets their standards. The text-laden image used is from a similar post by another company, with all of The Stanley Parable-related info edited in. However, it seems safe to assume the ongoing coronavirus pandemic serves as another motivating factor for the push.

You can see the full message in the tweet below:

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Development Update pic.twitter.com/rdKzJA7yaf — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) August 18, 2020

It should also come as no surprise that The Stanley Parable announcement is taking tongue-in-cheek to a new level. A separate Twitter post borrows the template that Arkane Lyon used to announce the delay of Deathloop. It’s arguably even more amusing than the first:

To the community, an update on The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe: pic.twitter.com/A7gkyKyXv6 — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) August 18, 2020

Crows Crows Crows also threw in one more PhotoShop job, courtesy of Insomniac Games. It, too, is worth a look. Check it out in the Twitter post linked below. (Note: As of writing, Insomniac hasn’t actually delayed Spider-Man: Miles Morales to 2021. It’s still scheduled for release this holiday alongside the PS5.)

Your Spidey Sense is tingling… some news on The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe pic.twitter.com/d3LvGTyTq4 — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) August 18, 2020

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe was initially announced at The Game Awards in 2018. Crows Crows Crows planned to release the title in 2019. Late last year, a delay pushed the PC phenomenon’s console release to 2020. Now console players will not get their hands on the award-winning experience until at least 2021.

[Source: Crows Crows Crows on Twitter]