Originally scheduled to launch sometime in 2020, a new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gameplay trailer at the gamescom: Opening Night live stream confirms that we won’t see the enormous 9-episode LEGO saga until early next year, now set for “spring 2021.” The trailer did come with some good news, however. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will launch on next-gen platforms as well, getting both a PS5 and Xbox Series X version. You can check out the full porg-filled trailer below.

With nine films to cover, The Skywalker Saga has a ton of content and variety to wield in regards to gameplay potential. We see a lot of that here, with lightsaber duels, podracing, run-n-gunning, mini-games, and more all making appearances through this action-packed gameplay trailer. As expected, the LEGO game humor is upfront and ever present here, with sight gags and in-jokes galore. I hope someone told Palpatine that those force lightning hands are a collector’s item now.

The game’s cover features the key art that was revealed earlier this year on May the Fourth, and we’ve previously gotten up-close looks at the game at the likes of E3, back when E3 and physical games conferences were actually a thing. We were impressed by how “unbelievably ambitious” the scope of this massive game is. It was also revealed earlier this year that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be on a whole new engine for LEGO games, so if you’ve been burned out by the deluge of plastic brick collectathons in the past, it may be well-worth giving this one a look.

Look for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga when it launches in the spring of 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and now the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. There’s no word yet about any cross-gen compatibility, upgrade paths for next-gen, or specific next-gen features for the game.