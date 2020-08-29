Insomniac Games has confirmed in an interview with Famitsu that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will give players the option to play in 4K at 30 frames-per-second or at 60 frames-per-second at a “lower resolution.”

According to a translation of the interview, Games director Mike Daly said that balancing resolution and frame rates can be tricky, and Ratchet & Clank aims to strike the perfect balance that showcases the game’s beauty while allowing players to choose between the two modes.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia localization producer Daisuke Ishidate added:

Starting in the latter half of the PS3 era, we chose to make Ratchet & Clank games with beautiful graphics by doing away with the 60 frames-per-second of the PS2 era in favor of 30 frames, and the gameplay itself was built on the assumption of playing in 30 frames. This time, players will be able to choose between the 60 frames-per-second route of the PS2 era, or the higher resolution and 30 frames-per-second route of the PS3 era and onward.

In a separate interview with Games Radar, Insomniac explained how PlayStation 5’s 4K support will make weapons stand out.

“My favorite part about the weapon is that now that we have all this extra power and fidelity of 4K graphics on the PS5, you can make it actually feel like topiary sculptures, because topiaries have these tiny, little, detailed leaves that aren’t just a flat mesh,” said Daly.

The DualSense‘s features will also enhance the experience. “It feels like the PS5 controller was designed with Ratchet & Clank weapons in mind,” Daly concluded.

[Source: Gematsu, Games Radar]