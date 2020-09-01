Crystal Dynamics previously promised to unveil another post-launch playable hero in the third War Table stream for Marvel’s Avengers. And, boy, did the team deliver. Come late October, all who own Marvel’s Avengers will gain access to Kate Bishop, Hawkeye’s protégé, free of charge. Bishop’s content will launch in the form of operation “Taking AIM,” which should introduce a new mystery and villain. Though trained by Clint Barton, Bishop’s Heroic Skills and other abilities will be wholly unique to an elite gymnast.

Bishop’s reveal went live today during the War Table stream, which showcased a first-look gameplay trailer. See how the archer fits into grand scheme of things in the video below:

Kate Bishop will enter the fray on an unspecified date in late October. She’ll count as the first post-launch playable hero. Bishop’s “Taking AIM” operation takes place after the events of the core title’s “Reassemble” campaign and represents the first half of the Hawkeye-centric story arc. This particular arc is on track to receive its back half once Clint Barton’s Hawkeye joins the roster in November. Crystal Dynamics intends to share more details about both batches of content in the near future.

Apart from the PS4/PS5 exclusive Spider-Man, there’s no official word on who else will roll out as a post-launch playable character. However, datamined information from recent beta sessions suggests the likes of Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Winter Soldier are on the cards. In fact, the stream seemed to tease the reveal of Black Panther that was supposed to happen, but was delayed. Crystal Dynamics posted a message that the stream content had been altered out of respect for Chadwick Boseman’s death, with a Black Panther logo in the background.

His player icon and what definitely sounded like he was supposed to be shown today but out of respect will be shown at a later time. pic.twitter.com/1cq2qSJJWi — Marximum Carnage Gaming (@MarximumCarnage) September 1, 2020

Marvel’s Avengers hits the PS4, PC, and Xbox One later this week on September 4th. A free next-gen upgrade will go to players who purchase a copy of the title on PS4 or Xbox One. In addition, preorders are currently available for the game’s vinyl soundtrack from Mondo, which is slated to launch in October.