The third and final War Table stream for Marvel’s Avengers will go live next week on September 1st. Those interested in tuning in will be able to do so at 10:00am PST via PlayerAvengers.com. During the stream, Crystal Dynamics plans to showcase brand-new trailers and unveil fresh details. Most notably, the studio will unleash information about another post-launch playable hero. Moreover, fans can expect to receive insight about the “first post-launch story season for the Avengers Initiative.”

A press release from Square Enix notes the War Table will additionally highlight what players can access on day one. The progression system within Marvel’s Avengers will receive “special attention,” alongside several combat tips about tackling the title’s 50-plus enemy types.

At the time of writing, there is no word on which post-launch playable hero will sit center-stage. Since a previous War Table stream revealed Hawkeye as the first of such characters, his name is exempt from the list of possibilities. Of course, the same holds true for PS4/PS5 exclusive Spider-Man. A recent datamine of details from the Marvel’s Avengers beta suggests numerous heroes are in the running. These include the likes of Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Thor, and the Winter Soldier.

With regards to the Avengers Initiative, the War Table should blow fans away by outlining the “extensive slate of additional heroes, villains, missions, regions, and gameplay modes are unveiled.” Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix intend to roll out all of this content at no extra cost to players.

Marvel’s Avengers will hit stores on September 4th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Again, the game’s third and final War Table will go live on September 1st at 10:00am PST.

[Source: Square Enix via CBR]