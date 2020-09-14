Japanese fans of Crash Bandicoot are probably very familiar with the franchise’s history of hilarious live-action trailers. It should come as no surprise then that another ad of this kind is making the rounds for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

There are two different versions of the trailer; one runs just over 85 seconds in length. Meanwhile, the longer version last nearly three minutes long. Both start with a family of three happily eating apples, before Crash himself crashes the party. Partway through the trailers, everyone breaks out into a choreographed dance number. It’s quite the scene. Check out both trailers in the videos linked below.

Short trailer:

Long trailer:

The trailer is titled “Crash Bannjikyuusu.” According to Gematsu, “Bannjikyuusu” translates to “end of the line” or “it’s all over.” Either way, the title is a reference to the franchise’s Japanese theme song. The Crash Bandicoot Fandom page notes that Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back featured button inputs that allowed players to watch a secret music video for the theme. Check it out in the video below, courtesy of Spazbo4 on YouTube:

Activision and developer Toys For Bob announced Crash Bandicoot 4 in June, following months of rumors and speculation. Since then, plenty of the new title has been shown off. Most recently, the developers unveiled Flashback Levels and gameplay for Tawna.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time hits stores for the PS4 and Xbox One next month on October 2nd. Those who preorder digital versions of the title will receive access to a demo, which goes live on September 16th.

