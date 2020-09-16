Today is finally the day. We’ve long waited for additional details from Sony regarding the PS5. Now, just two months out from release, Sony appears to be pulling back the curtain on the most requested details, namely the PlayStation 5 price, release date, and more information about preorders for the next-gen console. Today’s PS5 showcase kicks off at 1 pm PST/4 pm EST, and you can catch the full 40 minute presentation in the stream embedded below:

If the embed isn’t working, you can watch on the PlayStation YouTube or Twitch channels.

While it’s not guaranteed that the PS5 release date, price, and preorder details will be unveiled, it seems to be a sure thing. Sony has only explicitly said the showcase will feature updates on games, saying both “we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)” as well as “feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.” Most important here is what is not said, specifically there being no expectations set for this showcase not to contain PS5 hardware and business details.

For past streams, Sony has very explicitly set those expectations up front, so to see them absent for this PS5 showcase all but confirms we’re finally going to get the long-awaited details fans are eager to hear. With the release date expected to be mid-November, we’re now in the final stretch with so much still a mystery. While price, release date, and preorder details are all but certain to be announced, it’s unknown what else Sony might show in addition to games. Will we get a look at the PS5 UI, firmware features, or the long-promised console teardown?

Rumors are also swirling about a Final Fantasy XVI reveal, with a number of prominent industry figures egging on the speculation that the next game in the long-running franchise could be shown during the 40-minute presentation.

What are you hoping to see during the PS5 showcase? Do you think Sony has any more major surprises up its sleeve for the console launch later this year? Join the PSLS community and discuss the show in the comments below.