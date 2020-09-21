Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher are two vastly different worlds, but often games made by the same developer bear similarities regardless of how different they are (Ubisoft games are a prime example). CD Projekt RED seems to be conscious of this, and has made an effort to ensure that Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher games “feel different.”

Speaking to Game Informer, level designer Max Pears said that Cyberpunk 2077‘s narrative and gameplay both were approached with this viewpoint, and players will have a lot more freedom and choice in the upcoming title, unlike The Witcher series.

You played the role of Geralt; you had the journal, fought the monsters, had the two types of swords – silver and steel. Here it’s more about giving the player freedom. The most exciting part is not only are there so many different ways to play – it’s ways to upgrade yourself, to tell your story with who you are fashion-wise. It’s the weapons you’re going to use, and deciding if you’re going to spend your time crafting special ones or finding mods. I think it’s just about making sure that we represent that freedom, making players well aware that this is different from the Witcher franchise, that it is exciting to be your cyberpunk in this world.

Cyberpunk 2077 will allow players to pick and choose how they play, without the need to specialize in a single skill.

“You can be a hacker and you can also use the katana, or you can use heavy guns but also be a techie,” added quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19th.

[Source: Game Informer]