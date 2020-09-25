Square Enix is treating Kingdom Hearts fans to a free playable demo for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory in the very near future. The demo will go live in mid-October on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms. A specific date has yet to be announced. Concrete details concerning the demo’s contents presently remain under wraps, too.

News of the playable demo comes courtesy of an announcement via the official Kingdom Hearts Twitter account. See the post in question linked below:

Keep your calendar clear for mid-October! We’ll be dropping a #KingdomHearts Melody of Memory playable demo on #PS4, #Xbox One & #NintendoSwitch! Get ready to dive into amazing rhythm-action gameplay with memorable tunes, in this can’t-miss musical journey! pic.twitter.com/HskCDnjmm0 — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) September 25, 2020

Square Enix unveiled Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory earlier this summer. This particular adventure in the magical universe is a rhythm game, one that will feature dozens upon dozens of beloved tracks. In fact, the tracklist includes more than 140 songs from the Kingdom Hearts franchise, Disney, and more. Apparently, the game itself will allow players to “enjoy rhythm-based action through unforgettable music.” Said action is set to take shape across four different modes. The upcoming playable demo should shed more light on what exactly the full experience entails.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will release on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in Japan on November 11th. A release in western territories is scheduled to follow a couple of days later on November 13th.

[Source: Kingdom Hearts on Twitter]