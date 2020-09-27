As part of The Last of Us Day celebrations, Naughty Dog announced that all existing themes and avatars for The Last of Us Part II are now available for free until Monday, September 28th. That’s tomorrow, so hurry up and grab them while you can!

Not only is our new The Last of Us Part II Beach Dynamic PS4 Theme free, we’ve made all existing The Last of Us Part II Themes and Avatars free until Monday to celebrate #TheLastofUsDay. Get them here: https://t.co/k3v3yuE2NU pic.twitter.com/d9eJwpdoJ4 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 26, 2020

But wait, there’s more! Kojima Productions’ Yoji Shinkawa, the talented artist behind Metal Gear, has released a stunning piece of art commemorating The Last of Us Part II, which you can download for free for your desktop and/or mobile device. Without further ado, check it out:

We’re so honored by and grateful to @KojiPro2015_EN and Yoji Shinkawa for creating this stunning The Last of Us Part II art for #TheLastofUsDay. Want to make it your wallpaper? Download high-res desktop and mobile versions here: https://t.co/r1eW5mYAKn pic.twitter.com/AAKPb6F8kw — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) September 26, 2020

If you’re looking to splash some money, then head over to Naughty Dog’s Twitter profile where the developer has been sharing links to The Last of Us merchandise, including apparel, mugs, and Funko Pops. Some limited-edition statues and figurines are also up for sale, and the 314ce guitar by Taylor Guitars has returned to the PlayStation Gear Store for just one day.

