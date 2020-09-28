Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s fifth free update arrives in just a few days on October 1st. With this new batch of content, Capcom will introduce the legendary black Dragon known as Fatalis. After facing off against Fatalis, players will unlock new weapons and armor sets that can be crafted from the materials left behind by the hulking creature. Of course, the forthcoming update will also boast a host of bug fixes and balance adjustments.

Capcom unleashed the following trailer for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s fifth update, which features a quick look at Fatalis, Arch-tempered Velkhana, and more:

Iceborne’s fifth update brings Fatalis into the mix as a Special Assignment. Only players who have completed the expansion’s main storyline and the Alatreon investigation will be able to hunt the creature down. The legendary dragon, who reportedly turned a kingdom to ruins in a night, has taken refuge in the ruins of Castle Schrade. Luckily, the castle grounds should provide players with plenty of tools, such as a cannon, ballistae, and the Dragonator.

The update’s patch notes are as follows:

Main Additions / Changes

General

Fatalis has been added. (Fatalis will be available after finishing the story of Iceborne and completing the Alatreon investigation)

Arch-tempered Velkhana has been added and will be available in a limited-time event quest. (Check for schedule details)

Action

Clutch Claw Boost skill added, allowing you to wound monsters easier

System

Soul Stream III has been added to the First Wyverian Ritual at the Elder Melder.

You can now use rarity 9 decorations and higher as materials at the Elder Melder.

The following decorations can now be melded at the Elder Melder:

Elementless Jewel 2, Shield Jewel 2, Sharp Jewel 2, Dragonseal Jewel 3, Mighty Bow Jewel 2, and Mind’s Eye Jewel 2.

New BGM can now be played in your room in Seliana.

New designs for the Squad Card added.

New layered armor added.

New Pendants added.

Decor can now be obtained from the Steamworks’ Overdrive bonus.

When add-on content that hasn’t been purchased is available,the following menus will let you jump to various purchase pages:

Gestures, Poses, Stickers, Change Appearance, Pendant Settings, Change the Handler’s Outfit, Room Customization, Music Player, and Figures.

Miscellaneous

Some parts of previous title updates that had limited voice dialogue now feature fully voiced dialogue.

Extended the time that wounds are visible on monsters.

Increased the chances that high rarity decorations will appear from Carved and Sealed Feystones.

Increased the chances that Sealed Feystones will appear as part of the rewards for threat level 3 tempered master rank investigations.

The following charms have been added:

Shaver Charm, Earplugs Charm V, Master’s Charm V, Critical Charm III, Exploiter Charm III, and Handicraft Charm V.

The following decorations have been added:

Diversion Jewel 3, Acrobat Jewel 3, and Shaver Jewel 3

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Bug fixes and other adjustments will be announced at a later date.

Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion are available now on the PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One.

[Source: Capcom via Wccftech]