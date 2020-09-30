Sony has begun detailing preorder bonuses and Deluxe Edition contents for its PlayStation 5 launch titles. We’ve previously detailed Sackboy: A Big Adventure‘s special editions, and now have more information about Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition and preorder items, Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition contents, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales preorder bonuses.
Get all the details below.
Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition ($89.99 / €99.99):
- Original Soundtrack
- Legendary Hero Soul
- Renowned Warrior Soul
- Storied Warrior Soul
- Red-Eye Knight Armor
- Boletarian Royalty Armor
- Ritual Blade
- Hoplite Shield
- Ring of Longevity
- Preservation Grains
- Phosphorescent Grains
- Bearbug Grains
- Large Hardstone Shard
- Moonlightstone Shard
Demon’s Souls preorder bonus (any edition):
- Reaper Scythe weapon: The Reaper Scythe is a pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body. It can mow down many targets in a single blow, but is difficult to handle and requires both strength and dexterity to use.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales preorder bonuses (Standard or Ultimate Edition):
- T.R.A.C.K. Suit DLC skin. Designed by Javier Garron, artist on the Miles: Morales Spider-Man comic series. Includes Untrackable Suit Mod.
- Second Spidey suit: Unannounced mystery DLC suit.
- Gravity Well Gadget: Early unlock for the Gravity Well Gadget that pulls enemies together and knocks them down, disarming them.
- Extra skill points: Bonus points that can go towards new powers and abilities.
Destruction AllStars Digital Deluxe Edition:
- 1 Legendary Character Skin and Vehicle Skin – Embrace the darkness and become The Crow.
- 1 Dance Emote for Lupita – Lupita shows the AllStars how it’s done in Rio!
- 4 Banners and 5 Avatars – Add some variety to your player profile, right from the start!
- 10,000 AllStar Currency – Kickstart your AllStar customization! AllStar Currency can be earned through online play. This boost should give you a head start on customizing your racing stripes whilst you earn the rest!