Spider-Man 2 PS5 Deluxe Edition Bonus Suits Can’t Be Unlocked Through Gameplay

Insomniac Games has confirmed that the 10 bonus suits offered with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 Digital Deluxe edition can’t be unlocked in the game. Some fans were hopeful that those who don’t want to fork out extra cash would be able to unlock the items via gameplay, but that won’t be possible.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 bonus suits can be purchased separately

As previously confirmed, those who want to buy the standard physical copy of Spider-Man 2 will be able to purchase digital deluxe edition content separately. Insomniac and Sony have not said how much the upgrade will cost, but we expect it to be around $10, which is the price difference between the standard and digital deluxe editions.

No. They're exclusive to the DDE. — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 16, 2023

Digital Deluxe edition offers five bonus suits each for Peter and Miles, which you can preview below:

Not too long now! Which edition of #SpiderMan2PS5 are you securing when pre-orders go live on June 16th? pic.twitter.com/xC25iZ2bWz — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 13, 2023

Those who purchase the Deluxe edition bundle separately will also receive Photo Mode frames and stickers, and 2 additional skill points.

We’ll update our readers when Spider-Man 2’s pre-orders are live. Pre-ordering any edition of the game will net you Arachknight Suit for Peter with 3 additional color variants, Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with 3 additional color variants, Web Grabber gadget, and 3 skill points.