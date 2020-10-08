Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg has said that $70 games are currently a “notable exception” and the issue of game pricing is a “super complex” thing.

Speaking to the Real Deal Xbox podcast (via Video Games Chronicle), Greenberg said that Microsoft will opt for a “fan-first” approach but didn’t say if the company will follow Sony’s footsteps and price some of its first-party games at $70.

Greenberg said:

Gaming pricing is a super-complex thing to answer because in the old days, every game launched at one price and that was it. But we launched Ori and the Will of the Wisps for $30 and Gears Tactics is a new title launching this holiday and it’s launching at $60. State of Decay 2 launched at $40. So there’s not a simple answer to that except to say that Tactics we’re launching at $60. I think what you’ve seen across the industry with a couple of notable exceptions is that most people… Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is at $60 for standard, Cyberpunk, Dirt 5. There are some exceptions of titles where you’ve seen, particularly for sports games, where they’re coming out in advance of the next generation and because they don’t have Smart Delivery, they’re including the gen 9 version and charging you more. So It’s a little bit complex there.

[Source: Real Deal Xbox via VGC]