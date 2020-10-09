Who counts among Ghost of Tsushima’s toughest enemies? The Khan, perhaps? Enemy Leaders with massive shields? The various Ronin scattered about? Neither. The honor instead goes to none other than those mean war dogs, all of whom are tough to dodge and masters of ruining a good combo. Come October 16th, Jin will have the option to both pet and recruit the little beasts as allies.

When Ghost of Tsushima’s 1.1 update goes live next week, players will be able to equip the Charm of Canine Recruitment in New Game+. Said charm will allow Jin to align himself with the usually annoying canines that follow the Mongols. The good news does not stop there, either. Whenever Jin runs into a spirit dog in the title’s free Legends mode, they’ll be available to pet, too.

Developer Sucker Punch announced all of the above in the following Twitter post, complete with visual aids:

Starting on October 16 with #GhostOfTsushima version 1.1, you can equip the Charm of Canine Recruitment in New Game+ to pet dogs and turn them into allies… pic.twitter.com/RLFSut8aqN — Ghost of Tsushima OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) October 8, 2020

Of course, Version 1.1’s October 16th launch will introduce a slew of other extras, as well. Notably, Sucker Punch is adding in the aforementioned New Game+ mode, allowing players to restart Jin’s adventure with all of their previously earned gear and skills. The Legends co-op mode arrives the same day, providing a new batch of adventures that players can enjoy with friends.

The forthcoming update will additionally debut custom gear loadouts, a new dye and dye merchant, and a few more goodies. Suffice it to say, fans of Sucker Punch’s latest hit are in for quite the treat.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Ghost of Tsushima on Twitter]