The next big system software update for PS4, Update 8.00, goes live today across the globe. It brings with it a slew of new additions and changes, a couple of which will also affect the PlayStation 5. Most notably, Update 8.00 introduces a fresh batch of pre-set Avatars, updates Party and Messages, enhances 2-step verification, and more.

Once this update arrives, PS4 users will have access to a wide range of new Avatars. The free pre-set icons will center on fan-favorites titles such as: Bloodborne, Journey, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and several others.

Changes to Party and Messages should better link the two functions, which players will see reflected on their UI. According to PlayStation Blog, “both apps will now use the same ‘Groups’ of players for Party voice chats and message exchanges, instead of having different groups setup across the two apps.” This serves as an effort to make Party chat a simpler affair. For example, you’ll have the option start Party chat or send a message to a group you’ve previously engaged with on PS4. The same will apply to PS5 once it touches down.

Another quality of life feature is the all-new “Mute all Microphones” option in the Quick Menu. And PS4’s 2-Step Verification (2SV) will receive enhancements of its own. The feature will now “support third party authenticator apps as an option during the activation flow and 2SV sign-in across PS4, mobile, and web.”

With Update 8.00, simpler Parental Controls are incoming. “Communicating with Other Players” and “Viewing Content Created by other Players” will now feature in a single setting: “Communication and User Generated Content.” Such a change should guarantee more flexible settings for communication and UGS that parents find easier to navigate.

Furthermore, children will have the ability to send their parents a request regarding the use of communication features in certain games. Once a request is sent, parents will receive an email. They can then decide whether or not to make an exception for the game in question, which would allow the child to use that title’s communication and UGC features.

8.00 brings with it adjustments to Event and Private Community creation, as well. Once the update drops, users will no longer have the option to create Events or access current Events from other players. The ability to create Private Communities under the PS4’s Community app is going away, too. However, those already invested in Private Communities will be able to continue accessing them after 8.00 goes live.

Finally, the new update is adding changes to the PS4 Remote Play App on mobile devices and PC. The existing app will receive a name change to PS Remote Play. An option to connect to PS5 is also on the way. To make said connection, users must sign in to PSN from the PS5 itself when it launches in a few weeks.

