The Uncharted film has never been this close to becoming a reality. To prove as much, Sony Pictures has released a few first look images from the project. Most notably, one of the images shows actor Tom Holland in full Nathan Drake garb (minus the half-tuck).

Holland shared the photo of himself decked out in Drake’s gear via the following Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

The movie’s official Twitter page unleashed three other pictures, one of which features Nathan Drake himself–Nolan North. In a separate post of his own, Nolan confirmed the photo in question is from a set visit. (No word on whether he may feature in a cameo role.) See all three images in the gallery below:

First Look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in Uncharted Movie Images WATCH GALLERY

In the Uncharted Twitter post, the final two pictures are accompanied by a caption, “The adventure begins.” The tweet additionally features a Ferdinand Magellan quote, which reads: “Meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.”

Apart from a handful of casting details, little is known about the Uncharted film adaptation. However, the specific use of a Magellan quote may offer some sort of insight. A Portuguese explorer of great renown, Ferdinand Magellan is best known for leading an expedition in 1519 that resulted in the first circumnavigation of the globe. Perhaps, then, Uncharted’s prequel narrative starring a younger Drake and Sully (Mark Wahlberg) will explore this fascinating facet of history.

Uncharted crashes into theaters next summer on July 16, 2021. After a decade of delays, director changes, and other false starts, including Wahlberg going from being cast as Drake to taking on the role of Sully, it looks like the Uncharted movie is finally becoming a reality.

[Source: Tom Holland on Instagram, Uncharted on Twitter]