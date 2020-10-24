Arc System Works has confirmed that Guilty Gear: Strive will offer cross-play between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Additionally, those who purchase the PS4 version will be entitled to a PS5 upgrade for free.

The publisher said that it has no plans to implement cross-play between PlayStation and PC/arcade versions of the game. While Guilty Gear: Strive‘s content will be the same across all platforms, the PS4 and PS5 versions will have some differences in terms of resolution and load times.

“The PS4 version can be played on the PS5 using the system’s backwards compatibility,” wrote Arc System Works. “However, it will perform the same as the PS4 version (with a maximum resolution of 1080p).”

It would make more sense for owners of the PS4 version to upgrade to the PS5 version rather than play the game via backwards compatibility. However, do note that if you own a physical copy of the game, you won’t be able to avail the free upgrade on the PS5 Digital Edition.

Arc System Works said that it cannot guarantee that players will be able to use an arcade stick for the PS4 while playing the PS5 version. Last but not least, it’ll be possible to share DLCs between the PS4 and PS5 versions provided that you use the same PSN account for both consoles.

Guilty Gear: Strive will release on April 9, 2021, with Deluxe and Ultimate Editions that’ll become available on April 6th. The base roster contains 15 fighters, and an additional five will be added post-launch via a Season Pass.

