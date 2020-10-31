Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has said that the company remains “bullish” when it comes to PlayStation 5‘s engagement levels because it’s going into the next generation with a considerable player base compared to the start of the current generation.

In an interview with Games Industry, Ryan acknowledged that building the PS4 community was a lot more challenging considering Sony was “coming out of a very lackluster PS3 platform, with a low level of networking across the community.”

“Now we are starting with 100 million gamers, who we hope to transition very, very rapidly onto PS5,” said Ryan. “And it’s an engaged, tribal, networked community, who will be deeply and profoundly engaged with their PS5, we hope, from a very early moment.”

Ryan added that the PS5 is designed as a networked gaming device that’ll further drive connectivity and engagement among gamers.

“The PS5 has been built as a networked device, with features and functionality coming out of the experience from the last six or seven years, designed to give networked gamers a better, richer, deeper, faster, more seamless network gaming experience,” Ryan continued. “I’m sure you’ve seen the UX unveil, which is very difficult to do remotely, but I think the guys did a pretty good job – all of those adjectives that I used just earlier, they were in mind when we designed that UX.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan revealed that he was surprised to receive emails from gamers in their mid 50s, who’ve been PlayStation gamers since 1995, looking to get their hands on the PS5.

[Source: Games Industry]