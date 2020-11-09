Sony has officially begun shipping PlayStation 5s out in time for the console’s November 12th launch. A number of users based in the United States have reported receiving shipping confirmation emails, and FedEx is tasked with handling deliveries.

As reported by MP1st, the delivery requires a signature from the recipient so rest assured, your console won’t be left on your doormat for someone else to snap up. Additionally, Sony has specifically instructed FedEx to deliver PS5s on release day so don’t expect early deliveries. The email also warns customers that deliveries may be delayed by up to three days due to “current circumstances.”

“Per shipper instructions, package will not be delivered until the scheduled delivery date,” reads a note in red.

Last week, Sony confirmed that PS5s won’t be sold in stores at launch due to Covid-19. Given unprecedented demand, the company expected customers who couldn’t preorder a console to flock to stores in order to purchase one. Some retailers like Best Buy have since decided not to stock any next-gen console in stores until 2021, instead opting to sell their inventory online only.

“No units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day – please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase,” Senior Communications Director Sid Shuman wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

Have any of our readers received a dispatch note from Sony yet?

[Source: MP1st]