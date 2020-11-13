Xbox head Phil Spencer has said that console gaming is becoming “a smaller and smaller” percentage of the overall gaming space.

Speaking to The Guardian about Microsoft being perceived as Sony‘s main competitor, Spencer noted that there are around three billion gamers in the world, but only around 200 million households with a video game console. He believes that those who are still engaged in console wars aren’t keeping up with the times.

“I think the people who want to pit us against Sony based on who sold the most consoles lose the context of what gaming is about today,” Spencer told The Guardian. That said, Spencer still enjoys competing with Sony and Nintendo because at the end of the day, all three companies share something in common: they want to make great games, improve gaming, and see the industry grow.

“I love competing with Sony and Nintendo because I know why they’re in the business, and they’ve been here for decades,” Spencer explained. “And yes, we’re going to compete like crazy, but we also all understand that it is about making great games for people to play.”

Elsewhere, Spencer said that Microsoft will no longer talk about console sales and how many units the Xbox has sold. He said that the company is focused on increasing its player base across the Xbox and PC, both. “We publicly disclose player numbers,” he continued. “That’s the thing I want us to be driven by, not how many individual pieces of plastic did we sell.”

[Source: The Guardian]