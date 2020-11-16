Codemasters has rolled out Patch 1.04 for DIRT 5 on the PS4 and PS5, which addresses a series of community-reported issues. Notably, the use of DualSense’s adaptive triggers have been further refined. Many a player will also be pleased to learn that the “Spare Some Change for Gas?” Trophy/Achievement is receiving an adjustment. Instead of racing for 10,000 miles to unlock the aforementioned Trophy, players will only need to reach 1,000 miles. Patch 1.04 is slated to become available on Xbox consoles “imminently.”

The update tackles several other issues, too. Players should expect a host of general performance improvements, for instance. V-Sync has been added to DIRT 5’s PlayStation versions. Photo Mode received its own share of fixes, as well. The full patch notes for Patch 1.04 appear as follows:

Multiple general performance improvements across the board, reducing instances of crashes, gameplay stuttering and FPS drops, further optimising general gameplay

Xbox: Resolved issue causing some players to lose controller vibration/rumble

PS4: Resolved issues caused by save data created before previous patch, such as progress disappearing upon game restart and crashes when using livery editor

PS5: Further refinements to the use of DualSense adaptive triggers

PS4/PS5: V-Sync added

Fix for crash caused by signing out during a Gymkhana event

Visual improvements to rain effects on windshield when using interior camera views

Display fix for rewards screen in post-race menu

Photo mode: minor fixes and optimisations

Multiplayer: improvements in kicking players in lobby who do not ready up for an event

Multiplayer: general improvements to online matchmaking and lobby searches

The Trophy/Achievement ‘Spare Some Change for Gas?’ will now require players to race for 1,000 miles, instead of 10,000

Codemasters has experienced quite the eventful time in recent weeks. In addition to launching DIRT 5 to generally positive reviews, including our own, the company recently reached a deal with publisher Take-Two Interactive. The agreement, which should be finalized early next year, will result in Take-Two’s acquisition of Codemasters for a whopping $994 million USD.

DIRT 5 is available now digitally and at retail for the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

[Source: DIRT 5 – The Official Game Site via DIRT on Twitter]