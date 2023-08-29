DualSense Edge Users Spend More Time Gaming Than Those Using Other Controllers

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed an interesting statistic among DualSense Edge users. In a presentation at computer entertainment conference CEDEC 2023 held in Japan, SIE general manager Kensei Akiyama revealed that DualSense Edge users spend more time gaming than players using “other controllers.”

DualSense Edge users play more games per month than other players

According to data gathered by Sony and reported by 4Gamer (via ResetEra), Edge users play games for an average of 30 hours more than other users per month, with an average of 18 sessions. Apparently, Edge users also play an average of 1.3 more games per month than other users. The presentation doesn’t say what other controllers/users have been considered, but it’s safe to assume that the standard DualSense is one of them.

Edge users are “playing longer, more frequently, and playing more game titles,” Akiyama said. Sony conducted its survey between November 2020 and May 2023. The pricier DualSense Edge launched on January 26, 2023. The peripheral is billed as PlayStation’s “first-ever ultra-customizable controller,” built with a focus on high performance and personalization.

Sony revealed that the most widely used feature is button assignment, followed by stick sensitivity. Players are also utilizing the ability to save multiple profiles to suit different games.

According to Circana, which tracks sales data in the U.S., DualSense Edge is the best-selling accessory of 2023 thus far.