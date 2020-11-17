On the heels of the title’s launch last week, it was already clear that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would make a big splash in terms of sales. Ubisoft quickly boasted of how Valhalla’s day one engagement doubled that of AC Odyssey. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the latest entry now counts as the franchise’s biggest launch to date.

According to a press release from the publisher, Valhalla managed to sell more copies in its first week than any other installment during the same period. Such success also translated to its performance on PC, with the new title becoming “the top-selling Ubisoft PC launch ever.” The momentum on PC was particularly driven by a record sales performance on the Ubisoft Store.

Ubisoft’s press release features a few interesting player stats, too. For one, it seems fans are enjoying the renewed emphasis on settlement building, given that more than 55 million buildings have been unlocked since launch day. Apparently, the dice mini-game is a hit, too, with players investing in over 3.5 million games of Orlog dice, thus far. Most interesting is that over 1.8 million players have won at least one drinking game in the days since AC Valhalla’s release. This suggests first week sales well above two million units sold, but specific numbers in this regard remain under wraps at present.

There’s plenty more of the Viking-centric adventure to look forward to in the months ahead. A host of free Seasonal Content will begin rolling out at the end of the year, introducing new game modes and events. In addition, the Season Pass will offer several more hours of fresh content in the form of Expansion 1: Wrath of the Druids and Expansion 2: The Siege of Paris. The first expansion should arrive next spring, followed by the second during the summer months.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out now on the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.