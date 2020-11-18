The DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback have apparently made PS5 the place to play DIRT 5. While fans seem to be happy with the results, the crew at Codemasters believes the game’s haptics could be better. As such, there are plans in place to rework DIRT 5’s implementation of DualSense’s haptic feedback.

David Springate, Technical Director on the new entry, addressed the matter during a recent interview with GameOnDaily (via Wccftech).

I’ve seen a lot of people say ‘I want to pick up DIRT 5 on PS5 because of the haptics.’ It’s really interesting to me because I’ve seen a lot of people I hang out with on various forums, and I hang out in the DIRT 5 Discord… I’ve seen a lot of people say they really like the PS5 haptics. We’re not happy with it, so we’re going to be revisiting our haptics. Even though I’ve not seen anybody say, ‘I hate the haptics in DIRT 5,’ we are not happy with it so we’re going to go back and redo it.

Springate did not mention when the changes will take effect. Codemasters has already tinkered around with the controller’s various options, though. An update to DIRT 5 earlier this week further refined the use of DualSense’s adaptive triggers, for example.

Codemasters has been incredibly busy with other aspects of its business, too. Publisher Take-Two Interactive is acquiring the company for $994 million USD. Take-Two confirmed the deal last week, which should be finalized by the end of next year’s first quarter.

DIRT 5 is now available digitally and at retail for the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

[Source: GameOnDaily via Wccftech]