Here’s How Sony Makes PS5 the ‘Best’ Console to Play Games

Sony‘s global head of third-party portfolio and acquisitions, Shawne Benson, has shared some insight into PlayStation’s “Best Place to Play” games slogan, which began with the PS4 and continues with the PS5. Benson highlighted how Sony ensures that third-party games stand out on PlayStation platforms.

Third-party PS5 games utilize the console’s exclusive features

Sony often boasts about the power of its SSD along with bells and whistles like 3D audio and the DualSense controller‘s haptics. Speaking to Boardroom.tv, Benson said that Sony respects each studio’s creative freedom, and instead of telling them what to do with their games, the company has a team that provides third-party developers “tips and tricks on how to be best on PlayStation.”

Using the example of critically-acclaimed Stray, Benson said that Sony worked very closely with publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer BlueTwelve Studio, giving them “a lot of guidance on how to take advantage of our controllers.”

“Imagine being a cat, and you’re on a carpet, and you have the feature where you can scratch the carpet,” Benson continued. “Why not get the controller to give you a little bit of resistance? Those are the kinds of moments where we can give them advice that is very console-specific.”