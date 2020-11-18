Tomorrow, November 19th, IO Interactive will reveal a new project on its official YouTube channel. Fans can expect news from the Hitman developer to go live at 6:00am PST/9:00am EST.

The company shared the news in the following Twitter post this morning:

What the game may entail is anyone’s guess at present. However, it could be the “new console and PC game experience” that IO Interactive teased last year. In sharing cursory details about said experience, which will take place in a “new universe,” the studio noted that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment would act as both publisher and distributor.

If tomorrow’s unveiling does indeed center around this particular project, it will be interesting to see if WBIE is still attached. Many may recall the publisher teamed with IO Interactive for Hitman 2, Hitman: Definitive Edition, and Hitman HD Enhanced Collection. Yet, for Hitman 3, the Copenhagen-based team is flying completely solo, serving as both developer and publisher on Agent 47’s next World of Assassination adventure.

IO Interactive was founded over 20 years ago in 1998. Game developer Reto-Moto and film studio Nordisk Film established the development house under a joint partnership. The first Hitman installment, Hitman: Codename 47, launched in 2000 on PC. Hitman 2: Silent Assassin followed not too long thereafter in September 2002. Publisher Eidos Interactive later purchased the studio in early 2004. As the story goes, Square Enix eventually acquired Eidos Interactive, but gave the Hitman rights back to IO in 2017.

IO Interactive’s most imminent release, Hitman 3, hits the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC via Epic Games Store, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 20, 2021.

[Source: IO Interactive on Twitter]