Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has denied recent reports about the company considering price tags higher than $70/£70 for its first-party AAA games.

The report came from Bloomberg earlier this month, in which the publication wrote that it spoke to industry professionals on condition of anonymity. However, Ryan has told The Telegraph that “that report that we were considering higher prices for first-party games is categorically false.”

That said, Ryan doubled down on the price hike to $70, and argued that it’s justified. When asked if he thought $70 was a fair price for Demon’s Souls remake, Ryan said, “Yes, yes, I do.” “If you measure the hours of entertainment provided by a video game, such as Demon’s Souls compared to any other form of entertainment, I think that’s a very straightforward comparison to draw,” he added.

When The Telegraph asked Ryan if this means that Naughty Dog’s next premium title will also cost the same, the executive declined to comment but reiterated that Bloomberg’s report is false.

“I’m not making any predictions about anything that might or might not happen in the future,” Ryan continued. “I’m saying that the reports about discussions that we considered higher pricing for first-party games in this launch window were categorically false.”

Sony has found itself denying a couple of Bloomberg’s reports in recent months, including one where the publication claimed that Sony had to cut down on the PlayStation 5’s production due to manufacturing woes involving low yields for the system on chip (SOC).

[Source: The Telegraph]