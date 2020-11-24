Red Dead Redemption 2’s evolving online suite, Red Dead Online, is gearing up to set out on its own. Come December 1st, the multiplayer component will be available to purchase on digital storefronts for the PS4, PC via Epic Games Store and Steam, and Xbox One for $4.99. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will get access to the standalone offer via backward compatibility. The $4.99 price tag is interestingly a 75 percent discount, which will remain in place until early next year. On February 15, 2021, Rockstar and Take-Two plan to set Red Dead Online at his regular price of $19.99. It’s worth noting that PlayStation and Xbox gamers must have PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold, respectively, in order to play the standalone.

Players who purchase the standalone will want to have 123GB of free space available on their hard drive. Yes, it’s another big one, just like its story-centric companion piece. Speaking of Red Dead 2’s narrative, the separate release for Red Dead Online will also allow players to unlock Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode. This, too, will serve as a separate purchase, though Rockstar has yet to specify a price point.

The standalone for the online suite means gamers who don’t own the base game can experience the multiplayer at a lower cost of entry. Such a purchase grants access to all of Red Dead Online’s offerings, including past and future content updates. In fact, next week marks the release of new content in the form of a Bounty Hunters Role Expansion. 10 more Bounty Hunter ranks are entering the mix, complete with new criminals to track and Prestigious level equipment and skills to earn.

Next week’s update will additionally debut a fresh batch of Legendary Bounties, as well as a 100 Rank Outlaw Pass. Plus, throughout this week, fans can enjoy double XP when taking on any Bounty Hunter mission in Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Red Dead Online’s standalone launches on December 1st for $4.99. The price will increase to $19.99 in February of next year.

[Source: Rockstar Games]