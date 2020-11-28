Good Smile Company has unveiled an incredibly detailed figma depicting Ghost of Tsushima‘s protagonist, Jin Sakai. Standing at 6.10 inches, the figure comes with a large stand that features the game’s logo.

Official details are as follows:

Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of action-packed poses from the game.

A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

He comes with a glaring face plate created with detailed 3D paintwork technology along with an alternate masked face plate.

The Sakai Katana and Sakai Tanto are included as optional parts. His half bow, an arrow and the sword on his back are included as well.

His cape is made with real fabric.

An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses.

Painted ABS&PVC non-scale articulated figure with stand included. Approximately 155mm (6.10 inches) in height.

The figma is sculpted by POLY-TOYS.

Jin Sakai’s figma form will cost you $104.99. Preorders are live now until January 6th, 2021, with an estimated shipment window of September 2021. That’s a little less than a year from now but if figmas are your thing and you have some spare cash, it looks like the wait will be worth it.

Jin Sakai is already available as a Funko Pop (one with blood and one without). Plenty of other Ghost of Tsushima merchandise is available via the PlayStation Gear Store so head over there for more.

Any of our readers preordering the figma?