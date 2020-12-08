Geoff Keighley revealed during a Reddit Ask-Me-Anything session that The Game Awards 2020 show will feature over a dozen games that’ll either be announced or showcased for the first time.

When asked how many reveals fans should expect during the main show, Keighley said “around 12-15 or so,” which will include a mix of AAA titles like Dragon Age, and smaller indie games. He added that nothing from the main show has been leaked thus far, which makes us wonder if the recent rumor pertaining to The Wolf Among Us 2 is true or not.

Like many other events, this will be the first time the award show will be held virtually due to Covid-19. Keighley said all the nominees will join virtually alongside the London Philharmonic and “something cool” from Tokyo. Interestingly, he added that the show might continue to be “more virtual and global” post pandemic. “The days of regional consumer/trade shows are changing – we’re really focused on bringing the world together around games digitally,” he explained.

Asked if there would be any “megatons,” Keighley hedged expectations by saying that “one man’s megaton is another man’s disappointment,” and asked viewers to be the judge on Thursday night (December 8th). The main event is expected to last 2.5-3 hours.

The Game Awards 2020 will feature a number of guests and award presenters, including Reggie Fils-Aimé, Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, Troy Baker, and Nolan North among others. There’s one presenter who “has been a dream” of Keighley’s to bring to the show that he’ll announce in due course.

