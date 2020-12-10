Those who watched Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch trailer may have missed a hidden message from developer CD Projekt Red as spotted by PC Gamer. According to the message, a free DLC program will begin for the game early next year. You can take a look at the trailer below to see if you can see the message. Be warned, blink and you’ll miss it.

The message appears near the end of the trailer in a brief flash around the 2:09 mark. You can see a still of it below; unfortunately, the color of the text isn’t particularly readable against the bright yellow background.

The important bits read:

We’ve mentioned before that expansions will be coming, and while we’re not ready to talk specifics just yet, we will say that we’ve learned a lot from our work on both [The Witcher 3’s] Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, offering substantial, story-driven content that’ll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives that you won’t soon forget. But before we get there, we’ll first be kicking off our free DLC program in early 2021. Just like with The Witcher 3, expect an assortment of free DLC packs to begin hitting Night City, dropping a bunch of cool stuff that’ll inject even more life into the world of the dark future. We hope you’re looking forward to them!

The Witcher 3 players got two pieces of free DLC every week for a period of eight weeks. The DLC included armor sets, weapon sets, contracts, quests, alternate appearances, and new game plus, amongst other things. Players can assume similar DLC will start appearing for Cyberpunk 2077 in early 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now in the hands of gamers. Many reports are doing the rounds that the game has a myriad of bugs and issues affecting its performance. From lackluster graphics and flashing lights that can cause epileptic episodes to framerate drops to broken AI, players on the last gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles seem to be having the worst time of it. It certainly doesn’t seem to be running “surprisingly good.” Those playing the game through backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 are having a slightly better time. The game has supposedly improved a lot with the day one patch, but it’s clear that there’ll need to be a lot of improvements down the road that even free DLC won’t be able to solve.

[Source: PC Gamer]