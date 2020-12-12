PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Mass Effect Director Names a Number of Series Veterans Returning for the Next Title

A number of Mass Effect series’ veterans have taken to Twitter to announce that they’ll be working on the upcoming title, which was recently announced and then teased at The Game Awards 2020. Some of the developers have apparently rejoined BioWare just to work on the new Mass Effect.

Without further ado, here’s an introduction to the team by director Michael Gamble.

What these hires mean for the next Mass Effect after Andromeda‘s lukewarm reception remains to be seen.

What do our readers think?