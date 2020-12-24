Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.06 Reduces Crashes on Consoles

CD Projekt RED has rolled out another Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix ahead of Christmas, which should make the game crash less on consoles.

Full patch notes are as follows:

Quests

Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.

Console-specific

Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.

PC-specific

Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.

CD Projekt RED didn’t mention when the next hotfix is scheduled to go live, but there are two hefty patches planned for early 2021, which the developer promised will fix majority of the game’s pressing issues on last-gen consoles. In the meantime, this is the best you’ll get for your holiday gaming sessions.

In an effort to reassure investors, some of whom have announced their intention to file a lawsuit, CD Projekt RED announced yesterday that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 13 million copies across all platforms. This figure apparently takes retail and digital refunds into account. The studio said that it wanted to disclose this information because it understandably impacts investment-related decisions.

The fallout stemming from Cyberpunk 2077‘s last-gen releases and CD Projekt RED’s subsequent haphazard statements resulted in the company’s share price tanking. Its founders lost nearly a billion dollars in wealth as a result. To top it off, the refund fiasco led to Sony pulling Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store until further notice.

At present, we don’t know when the game will be available to purchase via the PS Store again.