Many games have evolved beyond static experiences, being living ongoing games that get regular updates, expansions, and enhancements years after their initial release. Even though these may not be new 2020 titles, we love to celebrate these games all the same. All of our nominees received major updates and ongoing support from their respective developers this year. The nominations represent the diverse tastes and interests of the PSLS staff, and as a small crew, this list defines what we’re playing on an ongoing basis. Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Ongoing Game in 2020.

Best Ongoing Game 2020 Winner

Destiny 2

Read our review.

Yes, there are more people than just me here at PSLS who play Destiny and love it. Once again, this year’s vote for Best Ongoing Game full represented the diverse interests and tastes of the PSLS staff, showing that we all find ourselves entranced in different worlds. Unlike other categories where the winner took a far lead, Destiny 2 just managed to get the win. Every single game that was nominated got at least one vote. But that spread meant that the Destiny faithful on staff brought Bungie’s looter-shooter to another victory as the studio continued to support and evolve the game in a big way, including a new expansion and a next-gen update.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Final Fantasy XIV

The reader vote was pretty close, a fight between FFXIV, Warzone, and Destiny, but the Final Fantasy fans kept this one on the charts for another year running. While this year may not have featured any major expansions, it did have numerous substantive updates that continued the story and content from 2019’s Shadowbringers. If the cadence continues, we should expect another major expansion next year, putting FFXIV in the running for this category once again in 2021.

Don’t miss our full lineup of nominees for the PlayStation LifeStyle Game of the Year awards. We’ll be revealing more winners all throughout the week, leading up to the Game of the Year on Friday January 1.