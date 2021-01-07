A while ago, someone posted a series of unsubstantiated claims on GameFAQs purportedly from a disgruntled CD Projekt RED employee, detailing Cyberpunk 2077‘s development troubles and the studio’s internal state of affairs. Given the circumstances surrounding the game’s launch, the rumor caught a lot of attention, prompting CD Projekt RED to officially debunk it.

In a brief tweet linking to a Reddit thread dedicated to discussing the rumor, CD Projekt RED said:

Normally we don’t comment on rumors but this time we wanted to make an exception as this story is simply not true.https://t.co/JuOTY2qJbM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 6, 2021

Part of the debunked statements made reference to content allegedly cut from the game, which many assumed is true because players have been finding unutilized content like an entire monorail system and a romance option. While CD Projekt RED hasn’t commented on the monorail system, speaking of the latter, the studio said that the romance option players found in the game’s files was never a part of the artistic vision and creative process.

As far as employee resignations and low morale are concerned, the statement seems to be inspired by a Bloomberg report that revealed CD Projekt RED’s management faced backlash from developers in a company-wide meeting. Employees were reportedly upset about crunch leading up to launch, and the way the controversy was handled once it became clear that Cyberpunk 2077‘s last-gen versions were not ready for release.

CD Projekt RED is currently facing several lawsuits in connection with Cyberpunk 2077.