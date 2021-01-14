It’s not 115 day yet, but Treyarch couldn’t wait to announce the new Zombies map coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Firebase Z is a whole new map that will continue the story started in Die Maschine, and players won’t even have to wait until Season Two to play it. Firebase Z is coming as a free update on February 4th.

Following the events at the Projekt Endstation base in Die Maschine, focus shifts to a new Dark Aether outbreak site called Outpost 25, codenamed, of course, Firebase Z. Right now, Treyarch isn’t offering up much more in the way of details around the map besides the name and the screenshot above. Given the developer’s propesnity for secrets and Easter eggs left to be discovered by the player, this isn’t too surprising. However, there are a number of teases that have come from Treyarch’s social media channels, which you can see in the images below:

It’s not clear right now if Firebase Z is the same rumored Vietnam Zombies map, or if that one will come at a later date. Treyarch is getting ready to slowly unveil more details in the coming weeks leading up to February 4th, which should answer some of those questions.

For now, players who haven’t picked up Black Ops Cold War will have the opportunity to play the first map, Die Maschine, completely free for a full week. The Black Ops Cold War Zombies Free Access Week kicked off today and will run through January 21st, perfectly placed to get curious players interested before the launch of the new Firebase Z map.

You can download the Black Ops Cold War Zombies Free Access Week here.

Today is also the big midseason update for Black Ops Cold War, bringing the new Sanatorium map to the Fireteam game modes, as well as the Cranked Zombies mode and the new Wakizashi sword melee weapon (which you can also use in Zombies).

[Source: Treyarch]