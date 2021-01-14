Sony has released a list of its top PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 downloads of 2020, revealing that The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales were among some of the most popular games alongside the usual annual heavy-hitters like Call of Duty, FIFA, and Grand Theft Auto V.

In the United States and Canada, Ghost of Tsushima edged past The Last of Us II in the PS4 charts and rounded up the top five. However, the Sucker Punch hit was nowhere to be seen in the European top ten unlike the Naughty Dog title, which appeared in both regions’ charts. This suggests that The Last of Us II has, thus far, sold more digital copies in the West than Ghost of Tsushima has.

On the PS5 front, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Miles Morales, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla made the top three in both regions.

PS5

Europe

Black Ops Cold War Miles Morales AC Valhalla FIFA 21 Demon’s Souls Watch Dogs: Legion Immortals Fenyx Rising NBA 2K21 Sackboy Rainbow Six Siege

US/Canada

Black Ops Cold War Miles Morales AC Valhalla NBA 2K21 Demon’s Souls Madden NFL 21 Sackboy Immortals Fenyx Rising Watch Dogs: Legion

PS4

Europe

FIFA 21 FIFA 20 GTA V Modern Warfare Black Ops Cold War Minecraft NBA 2K20 The Last of Us II The Witcher III Red Dead Redemption 2

US/Canada

Black Ops Cold War GTA V Modern Warfare Minecraft Ghost of Tsushima The Last of Us II NBA 2K21 NBA 2K20 Final Fantasy VII Remake Madden NFL 21

You can check out more charts over at PlayStation Blog.